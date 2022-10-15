Sheffield's biggest operator, First, have confirmed they have had to alter the route of the number 24 service, missing out its usual route along Spinkhill Avenue and Ravecroft Road and Smelter Wood Road, because of attacks on their vehicles along the route near Stradbroke.

A spokesman said: “Due to further acts of vandalism, we are now diverted in both directions until end of service via Harborough Avenue, Chadwick Road, Hastiler Road South (fish ponds), Richmond Road and Stradbroke Road.”

One service user raised concerns over the move on social media. He said: “What's being done about this? Because this has been happening for the past two weeks and its making it extremely hard for me to get to and from town every day. It's absolutely ridiculous.”

It is the latest city bus route to be targeted by vandals.

In May, First briefly stopped the 56 service from running to the terminus near Wybourn, because of vandalism to its vehicles.

In January, police identified several suspects, after a wave of attacks on vehicles led to the operator Stagecoach stopping its number seven buses at Halifax Road at 6pm each night.

November 2021 saw several incidents. First South Yorkshire warned a driver or passenger could be hurt as a result of as ‘continuous incidents’ seen on the 75 and 76 route at the time.

Earlier that month, Stagecoach Yorkshire diverted its 88 service to miss out Hartley Brook Road or Barnsley Road, because of youngsters throwing missiles at its buses. At the same time, First was terminating its 75 and 76 services at Firth Park for the safety of passengers and drivers.

On November 9, Stagecoach and First diverted buses near the Northern General, when services number one, two, four and 88, came under attack by hooligans throwing items at the vehicles.

Earlier in the month, 52 services were diverted via via Attercliffe Common and Greenland Road because fireworks were thrown at them on November 5.

