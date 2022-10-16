John and a team of volunteers were invited the Blades match against Blackpool yesterday, and donations made by supporters on the day are yet to be counted. But initial esimates are ‘a few thousand pounds’, which will go to John’s Magic Million campaign to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

And the club has donated a signed shirt, to be auctioned off, giving his appeal a further boost

John Burkhill and his volunteers with a signed shirt at Bramall Lane. Sheffield United invited him to the game against Blackpool

John said: “I had such a fantastic day and am really grateful to both Sheffield United and Blackpool fans for their generosity. Also to the wonderful volunteers who helped out around the ground, it’s all going towards the Magic Million for Macmillan, so thank you. All Sheffielders have been great with me and are totally behind what I’m trying to do.”

To donate to John’s appeal, you can Justgiving.com/madwalker or text PRAM to 70550 to donate £5

John, from Handsworth, who has raised nearly £1 million for Macmillan Cancer Support, and was named the winner of the Outstanding Commitment award in last week's JustGiving Awards.

John has raised hundreds of thousands for Macmillan over the years by completing more than 1,000 races while pushing his daughter’s pram along wherever he goes, earning him his nickname.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fundraising took on a whole new meaning for John when he lost his wife, June, to cancer and his daughter, Karen, just a year later.

He then made it his mission to do all he could to support Macmillan, and has since been raising money for them for the last 14 years.

His first target was to raise £250,000, but he has been so relentless in his fundraising that he is now eyeing up the £1m mark. He was awarded the Freedom of the City in 2019 after having at that stage raised £750,000 for the charity.