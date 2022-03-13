More South Yorkshire bus routes diverted by anti-social behaviour in weekend of problems
South Yorkshire bus services have been diverted because of anti-social behaviour for the third time this weekend.
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 9:49 pm
Stagecoach Yorkshire (@StagecoachYrks) said on Twitter tonight (Sunday, March 13): “Due to anti-social behaviour in Grimethorpe we are diverting our service 28c and 27 for the rest of the evening. We are serving Brierley Park Avenue and Engine Lane.
“Normal service will resume tomorrow morning.”
The company rerouted its 20 and 21 services at Denaby, Doncaster and service 11 in Barnsley yesterday for the same reason. They returned to normal today.