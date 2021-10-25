Emergency services were called to the collision on the southbound carriageway of the motorway, between junctions 31 and 30, on Sunday, October 24, just before 6.30pm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “It is reported six vehicles were involved in the collision, with one of the vehicles believed to be on its roof.

“The vehicles were moved onto the grass verge and there were no reports of serious injuries. All the lanes were moving again by 7.30pm.”

One car landed on its roof following a six-vehicle crash on the M1 near Sheffield (pic: Google)

Traffic was held following the collision, with National Highways Yorkshire reporting queues stretching for four miles.

The crash happened on the same evening that three men, one aged 18 and two 19-year-olds, were killed when a car came off the road and hit a tree at Kiveton Park.