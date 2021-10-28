M1 and M18 crash Sheffield: Rush hour delays on South Yorkshire motorways after lorries block road
Commuters in Sheffield have been hit by traffic this morning as a crash and a broken down lorry have blocked the M1 and M18.
The slip road for the M18 southbound at junction 6, Thorne, Doncaster remains closed after a collision which happened last night.
National Highways Yorkshire were called to the scene at around 6.45pm on Wednesday evening.
A recovery operation is still ongoing to remove a lorry which has become stuck on the grass verge. The highways agency said the location recovery was ‘not straightforward’ and ‘complex’.
The M1 southbound sliproad at Woodall Services has also been closed due to a broken down lorry, causing heavy traffic between junctions 31 and 30 near Sheffield and Worksop.
National Highways said recovery was on its way but that it expected the road to be closed for some time.
It is not the first incident to occur on the M1 near Woodall Services this week, after a lorry crashed through a safety barrier and down an embankment on Tuesday.
It caused huge tailbacks and severe delays, closing the motorway between junctions 31 and 30.
There was another collision in a similar spot on Sunday, October 24, when a car landed on its roof after a six-vehicle crash.