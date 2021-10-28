The slip road for the M18 southbound at junction 6, Thorne, Doncaster remains closed after a collision which happened last night.

National Highways Yorkshire were called to the scene at around 6.45pm on Wednesday evening.

A recovery operation is still ongoing to remove a lorry which has become stuck on the grass verge. The highways agency said the location recovery was ‘not straightforward’ and ‘complex’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M1 southbound sliproad at Woodall Services has also been closed due to a broken down lorry, causing heavy traffic between junctions 31 and 30 near Sheffield and Worksop.

National Highways said recovery was on its way but that it expected the road to be closed for some time.

It is not the first incident to occur on the M1 near Woodall Services this week, after a lorry crashed through a safety barrier and down an embankment on Tuesday.

It caused huge tailbacks and severe delays, closing the motorway between junctions 31 and 30.

The M18 is blocked at junction 6 for Thorne in Doncaster due to a lorry which is stuck on the grass verge and there are also delays on the M1 southbound between junction 30 and 31 for Woodall Services.