M1 crash Sheffield: Huge tailbacks after lorry crashes through barrier and down embankment near Woodall services
Drivers have been warned of huge tailbacks on the M1 near Sheffield after a lorry crashed through a safety barrier and down an embankment.
Emergency services were called this morning, Tuesday, October 26, to a collision on the southbound carriageway between junction 31 and Woodall services.
Police said shortly before 9am that it was causing tailbacks all the way to junction 33.
The motorway is partially closed southbound between junctions 31 and 30.
Police said: “Please use another route if possible.
“A lane one closure is expected to be in place all day.”
National Highways, which shared this photo of the crash scene, said: “The lane 1 closure #M1 south at #Woodall will remain in place until we can deal with the barrier damage and the recovery of the vehicle.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police received a number of calls this morning (26 October) at 7.20am reporting a lorry had swerved and left the motorway veering down a ditch on the M1 between J31 and Woodall services. It is reported an electricity pole was knocked down.
“The driver of the lorry is not thought to have any injuries. National Grid were attending to recover the pole.”
Today’s crash follows another on the M1 southbound between junctions 34 and 33 yesterday, Monday, October 25, at around 2pm.
Police were called then to reports of a collision involving a car and a lorry, and a witness said emergency services had to cut somebody free from one of the vehicles.
Police said today that they were not aware of anyone being injured in that crash.