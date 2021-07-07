Highways England says the northbound carriageway had to be closed due to a traffic collision, with lanes 3 and 4 also closed on the southbound carriageway to allow South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to respond to the scene.

The team later reopened the road but left closures in place for lanes 3 and 4 northbound, and lane 4 southbound.

These closures have now been removed and the roads are open as normal, with traffic beginning to flow again.

Although congestion has eased on the M1, traffic is currently slow moving on the A61 southbound between the M1 and the junction with the A616. Delays of up to 10 minutes are expected.

The same is the case for the A616 westbound between the junctions with the M1 and the A61.