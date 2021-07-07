Jury considers murder trial verdict after Sheffield man is accused of killing own brother

Thamraze Khan, aged 31, of Club Garden Road, near Sharrow, Sheffield, is charged with the murder of his younger brother Kamran Khan, 28, following a knife attack.

Emergency services were called just after 2am on November 15, 2020, after Kamran was found with serious injuries on a landing outside his brother’s flat.

Thamraze, who denies murder, told Sheffield Crown Court he and Kamran had been drinking vodka, smoking cannabis and taking anti-anxiety tablets before his brother attacked him.

Pictured is deceased Kamran Kahn, who died aged 28, after he was found with a fatal stab wound at a property on Club Garden Road, near Sharrow, on November 15, 2020

Thamraze claims his brother punched him and as he punched him back onto a bed, Kamran grabbed a knife and stabbed him in his right hand.

He claimed Kamran tried to strike him with the knife again so he grabbed his wrist and twisted his arm, and as he pushed his brother against a wall Kamran dropped the knife and ran.

Thamraze claimed he did not know that Kamran had been injured during the incident.

“I had no intentions of killing him. I just wanted to restrain him and get the knife out of his hand,” he told jurors.

Kamran suffered a stab wound to the back of his chest and he was also stabbed through his right armpit.

Juror heard during the trial that Thamraze was investigated by the police in 2018 after Kamran was stabbed in his back in another knife attack.

Thamraze was not charged over that incident.