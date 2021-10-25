SHEFFIELD NEWS: Latest updates after three men are killed in a crash at Kiveton Park

Tributes are being paid today after three teenagers were killed when a car came off the road and hit a tree near Sheffield.

By Robert Cumber
Monday, 25th October 2021, 9:24 am

An 18-year-old and two 19-year-old men died in the crash at Kiveton Park, in Rotherham, on Sunday evening.

The first tributes have been paid to the men, described by one person as ‘vibrant souls’.

Refresh this page for more news on this tragic incident and today's other biggest stories, including the latest on a Sheffield murder investigation and a major crash on the M1 near Sheffield.

Three men have died following a crash at Kiveton Park, near Sheffield

Last updated: Monday, 25 October, 2021, 10:18

  • An 18-year-old and two 19-year-old men die after a car comes off the road and hits a tree
  • First tributes paid to men, described as ‘vibrant souls'
  • Police say the men’s families are being supported by specialist officers
Monday, 25 October, 2021, 10:18

Monday, 25 October, 2021, 08:25

Tributes paid to ‘vibrant souls’ killed in crash

The first tributes to those killed in the crash have begun to appear.

One person paid tribute to the ‘vibrant souls’ killed in the collision.

Another described one of the men who died as ‘one of the nicest boys I know’ and added ‘you’re going to be missed so much’.

The victims have yet to be formally named by police.

Monday, 25 October, 2021, 10:18

Police say the men’s families are being supported by specialist officers

Police have said the men’s families are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers have also appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

