SHEFFIELD NEWS: Latest updates after three men are killed in a crash at Kiveton Park
Tributes are being paid today after three teenagers were killed when a car came off the road and hit a tree near Sheffield.
An 18-year-old and two 19-year-old men died in the crash at Kiveton Park, in Rotherham, on Sunday evening.
The first tributes have been paid to the men, described by one person as ‘vibrant souls’.
Last updated: Monday, 25 October, 2021, 10:18
Police issue Sheffield murder probe update
Police have issued an update as the murder probe continues into the death of a 22-year-old man whose body was dumped outside a Sheffield hospital.
Armend Xhika, a 22-year-old who lived in Pitsmoor, was stabbed to death earlier this year.
Tributes paid to ‘vibrant souls’ killed in crash
The first tributes to those killed in the crash have begun to appear.
One person paid tribute to the ‘vibrant souls’ killed in the collision.
Another described one of the men who died as ‘one of the nicest boys I know’ and added ‘you’re going to be missed so much’.
The victims have yet to be formally named by police.
Police say the men’s families are being supported by specialist officers
Police have said the men’s families are being supported by specialist officers.
Officers have also appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.