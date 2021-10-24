Traffic at standstill on M1 near Sheffield after multi vehicle crash

Highways England said drivers were facing delays between Junction 31 near Sheffield and Junction 30 near Barlborough.

All emergency services and traffic officers were deployed to the scene.

National Highways Yorkshire said: "The traffic is currently held on the M1 south J31 ( Sheffield) - J30 ( Barlborough) following a multiple vehicle collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic congestion on the M1 near Sheffield after multiple vehicle crash.

"All emergency services and Traffic Officers are on scene. Please allow extra time for your journey as delays are building."

In another update later, they said traffic officers have just released the traffic past the scene of the accident in lanes 2, 3, and 4 with lane 1 currently remains closed.