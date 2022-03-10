Anyone planning on using TPE services on Sunday, March 13 should avoid travelling that day and plan journeys either side of the strike date instead, says the firm.

An amended timetable will be in place and the train company says it will only be able to operate a limited number of trains on the day.

This will be the fifth day of action taken by conductors who are members of the RMT rail union in a dispute over pay. Further strikes are planned on Sundays on March 20, March 27 and April 3, and on the weekends of April 16 and 17, April 30 and May 1 and June 4 and 5.

A TPE train - services on Sunday, March 13 will be disrupted by strike action by members of the RMT rail union

The RMT said that members fighting for pay justice on TransPennine Express are standing firm and united.

The conductors say they have taken action to battle against attacks on pay and enhancements which are eating away the value of their wages.

The union revealed that TPE’s owners have taken out dividends worth £30 million from their rail empire and are awaiting the Secretary of State’s permission to pay out a further £33 million, proving they could easily cut their conductors a fair deal.

Union general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members refuse to be treated unfairly and will be continuing with industrial action until the pay discrimination is dealt with.

“The company need to wake up to that fact and we hope today's latest action will shake them out of their slumber.

“The union remains available for talks.”

Kathryn O’Brien, customer experience director for TransPennine Express, said: “Strikes by the RMT continue to cause huge disruption to our customers at a time when people are continuing to return to rail and make plans to see loved ones following the impact of the pandemic.

“This Sunday, we will sadly only be able to operate a very limited service for customers and are recommending people avoid travel and instead, travel either side of the strike day.”