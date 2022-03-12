'Anti-social behaviour' causes Doncaster Stagecoach buses to be rerouted in Denaby

The company said on Twitter: “Due to further Anti Social Behaviour the 220 service will now no longer serve Denaby, Harrogate Dr, Bolton St, Wheatley St, Church St for the rest of this evening.

“The service will terminate at Denaby Bridge and start service from Denaby Bridge back towards Cortonwood.”

Earlier on, the company said anti-social behaviour had taken place at Denaby Markets.

A Stagecoach bus - services 220 and 221 in Denaby have been rerouted by anti-social behaviour

The decision also affects the 221 route. The company said the same streets would be affected, adding: “We will divert via Hill Top Road in both directions and resume normal service tomorrow morning.”

Meanwhile, there were delays to Supertram in Sheffield at teatime because of heavy football traffic around Hillsborough.