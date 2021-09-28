M1 closure near Sheffield set to cause huge rush hour delays due to incident
Motorists are being warned to expect delays on the M1 this morning, with a closure in place near Meadowhall.
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 6:16 am
Highways England announced just before 6am that the M1 was closed in both directions between J33 and J34 near Meadowhall.
There are signed diversions in place for motorists travelling northbound and southbound to avoid the scene.
Highways England said: “We currently have north and south closed due to an ongoing incident.”
No other details about the nature of the incident have been released.
More to follow.