Sheffield jobs: These are the venues and employers taking on hundreds of staff at a recruitment event this week
Jobcentre bosses have revealed the employers and venues hoping to recruit hundreds of new workers at a ‘jobs jamboree’ in Sheffield this week.
Jobcentre and Sheffield Council are holding the event in the Winter Gardens on Wednesday, September 29, between 10am and 3pm to fill vacancies in bars, pubs, restaurants, hotels and visitor attractions ahead of the Christmas season.
Organisers say that there are hundreds of positions available, and it is the latest in a number of events that will be run to fill gaps in the local economy.
They added the likes of Greene King, Marston’s, Mitchells and Butlers and Premier Inn have multiple sites they are recruiting for across the whole city.
Compass have hundreds of jobs across many different businesses too and Gulliver’s, who run a theme park near Rother Valley, are part of the event.
These are the venues and employers who are hoping to take on hundreds of staff at the event:
> McDonalds (Meadowhall and Meadowhall Retail Park)
> Vine Hotels (Kenwood Hall)
> Vine Hotels (Double Tree Hilton)
> The Restaurant Group (TRG) (Frankie and Bennys and Chiquitos)
> Crown Plaza and Holiday Inn Express
> Greene King (Elmwood Farm)
> Greene King (Sherwood - Hungry Horse)
> Marston’s
> Mitchells and Butlers (Toby Carvery Dronfield)
> Amaris Hospitality
> Amaris (Mecure St Pauls Hotel)
> Premier Inn
> Tim Hortons
> Gullivers Valley
> Sheffield City Council
> Sheffield College
> Springboard
> Compass Group
Other similar job events are planned this week, with a care sector event at Jobcentre Plus, Tenter Street today, and a fast food event at Tenter Street tomorrow.