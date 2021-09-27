Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 22 how Jason Galloway, aged 50, of Firshill Way, Sheffield, assaulted and religiously insulted the cyclist after he had been spotted trying to steal his bicycle on Orphanage Road, at Pitsmoor, Sheffield.

Timothy Savage, prosecuting, said the complainant had been visiting his partner’s flat when he saw Galloway trying to undo a cable on his bike and as he took photos of the defendant he was punched and kicked and subjected to abusive remarks about Islam.

Recorder Felicity Davies added that Galloway had punched the complainant, banged his head into a wall and kicked him and although he had been abusive about Islam she accepted this was not based on an religious objection or bias.

Pictured is Jason Galloway, aged 50, of Firshill Way, Sheffield, who pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to the attempted theft of a bicycle and a religiously aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was sentenced to 14 months of custody but was due to be released after he has already spent considerable time remanded in custody.

She told Galloway: “Your offence was not motivated by any religious objection or bias. Rather, when you were caught stealing you were searching about for abusive things to say and you picked on the complainant’s religion and you were abusive.”

The complainant stated he has been left feeling afraid and suffering panic attacks and he no longer feels safe at his girlfriend’s home.

Galloway, who has 33 previous convictions for 75 offences, pleaded guilty to a religiously aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm and to attempted theft after the incident on February 12.

Rebecca Tanner, defending, said Galloway has had an on-going battle with drugs which is linked to the offending and he has been remanded in custody since the offences.

Ms Tanner added that Galloway has also addressed his drug problems while he has been in custody and he has been stabilised with a methadone prescription.

She added: “He’s turned 50 and he feels, in his words he, ‘doesn’t have another sentence in me’.”

Recorder Davies sentenced Galloway to ten months of custody but given the time he has spent remanded in custody he is expected to be released.