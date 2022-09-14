News you can trust since 1887
Duke Street Sheffield: Police incident on key road near Park Hill Flats forcing bus diversions

A police incident on Duke Street in Sheffield is forcing bus services to divert in both directions.

By Harry Harrison
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 11:50 am
Updated Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 11:51 am

Bus services using Duke Street in Sheffield are having to be diverted due to a police incident, according to Travel South Yorkshire.

Travel South Yorkshire have said there is a police incident on Duke Street in Sheffield.

The 120 service is diverting down Granville Road in both directions as buses cease using Duke Street whilst the incident is dealt with.

The nature of the police incident is currently unknown, but South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.