Sheffield Crown Court heard on September 13 how Aiden Bierton, aged 40, formerly of Colley Avenue, Parson Cross, Sheffield, prevented police from entering a property where he had been staying so officers had to force their way in and were threatened by the defendant.

Judge Kirstie Watson told Bierton: “On July 2, this year, police officers had cause to attend the address at which you were staying as a result of a call by another person.

“They proceeded to try and enter your property but you prevented them from doing so.”

Aiden Bierton threw knives at police officers during a siege, Sheffield Crown Court heard

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judge Watson accepted that some of Bierton’s behaviour had been influenced by medication he had taken including methadone – which is used to help wean people off drugs - and a large amount of tablets.

She added: “The behaviour the police had from you was disgraceful. Officers tried repeatedly to get into the property but you prevented them from doing so.

“Special police officers were called to force their way into the property. Knives were thrown down the stairs at them, glass was broken and they were threatened with the knives you had in your possession.”

CCTV footage showed the police going upstairs with a lead officer armed with a shield pushing Bierton backwards as they repeatedly told the defendant to put things down and show his hands but he failed to follow their directions.

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how a drug-fuelled Sheffield thug has been jailed after he threw knives towards police officers during a siege at his home.

Stephanie Hollis, prosecuting, said an officer’s helmet was pulled from his head and there were safety concerns because Bierton was armed with a knife and a steam iron.

Ms Hollis added the officer’s helmet was damaged by what he believed was a Stanley knife and the shield he was carrying was hit with some force by an iron.

She also said the defendant threw “missiles” during the incident and there were threats of violence made towards police officers in the course of their duty.

Police had to use Pava Spray to incapacitate Bierton before the defendant could be detained and the siege was finally brought to an end after an hour and 15 minutes.

Bierton, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to affray and possessing cannabis after a small quantity of the class B drug was found in the kitchen and living room of the property.

Rebecca Tanner, defending, said Bierton accepts that his offending must have been a frightening experience for the police officers and he is genuinely embarrassed and thoroughly remorseful.

Ms Tanner added that Bierton’s mental health has improved since he has moved to Skegness and his new partner and her mother both attended court to support him.

Judge Watson who sentenced Bierton to 23 months of custody told him: “You have – during the course of police officers executing their duty – used weapons in order to threaten violence against them.