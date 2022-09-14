Ryan Bains, aged 38, of Raven Road, Nether Edge, was stopped by police in a car and officers found Ecstasy pills and a small amount of cocaine in the vehicle.

They later found more Ecstasy, small amounts of cocaine and a large amount of ketamine at his home, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Prosecuting barrister Matthew Burdon told the hearing on September 13 that police on Bramall Lane, Sheffield, spotted a Vauxhall being driven by Bains, who also had a passenger in the vehicle.

After the car was stopped, officers found Ecstasy and cocaine under the driver’s car seat.

Mr Burdon added that a search of Bains’ home led to the discovery of more Ecstasy, further small amounts of cocaine and a large amount of ketamine.

Bains pleaded guilty to possessing class A drug MDMA – known as Ecstasy - with intent to supply, possession of class A drug cocaine and possession of class B drug ketamine after the incident in June, 2020.

Judge David Dixon told Bains: “People that deal class A drugs for money – street dealers and the like – go to jail for the simple reason that people who take class A drugs find themselves in debt or difficulties and the way out of that is to commit crime or sell more of the stuff.”

Mr Burdon explained it was accepted the cocaine and ketamine were for Bains’ personal use and that he had only been supplying Ecstasy to friends on a social basis and not for profit.

However, Judge Dixon stressed that social supply of drugs is still serious because often that can develop to wider drug dealing.

Judge Dixon sentenced Bains to 15 months of custody suspended for two years with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work.

He told Bains: “You commit any further offences in the next two years you potentially go to jail for two years, plus anything else for any other offence.”