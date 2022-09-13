Abi Fisher’s body was discovered in woodland in Barnsley in July after she had been reported missing.

The 29-year-old teacher from Castleford, whose baby was only six months old at the time, was found in undergrowth in woodland near Brierley.

Killer Matthew Fisher faces a mandatory life sentence for murdering his wife, Abi

Her husband Matthew wrote a Facebook post during the time Abi was missing, in which he said: “Has anyone seen Abi? If you have can you please let me know or get her to give me a ring.”

The couple had battled infertility and Abi had given birth to a longed for little girl after IVF treatment.

The youngster will now grow up without both parents with her dad facing a mandatory life sentence for murder.

He admitted the charge during a hearing at Leeds Crown Court today.

Abi died as a result of strangulation a post mortem revealed.

Warning Fisher of his fate, Judge Tom Bayliss QC said although he has to determine the minimum number of years the killer must spend behind bars before he can be considered for parole, “the sentence will be life imprisonment, come what may”.

He will be sentenced on November 10.

Abi was described as a “beautiful angel” by her family in a tribute to her following her death.