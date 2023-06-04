Sheffield is split over cycle lanes – with Star readers divided on how they should be developed in the city.

We asked readers on our Facebook page where they wanted to see new bicycle lanes rolled out, with the reaction prompting a mix of support and opposition, and concerns over Sheffield Council’s actions on the issue.

While some backed more lanes, others raised concerns over the way cyclists used the roads and called for them to have to pass tests and pay road tax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those who were keen to see cycle lanes rolled out, one suggestion was that they should follow the rivers.

Sheffield is split over cycle lanes – with Star readers divided over how they should be developed in the city. PIctured is a cyclist in the cycle lane at the junction of Pinstone Street and Furnival Gate

On whether there should be more bike lanes, Mike Nicholson said: “Yes. But don’t ruin the roads when building them. Cycle lanes following rivers would be good. You could start with Stocksbridge to the city centre following the river.”

Gary Steer said: “I think one lane of the Parkway inbound and outbound should be made into a cycle lane.”

Philip Cockayne said he thought roads needed a complete overhaul, suggesting: “Cyclists need their own roads. Half for cyclists, half for pedestrians, with a fence barrier between. Cars and cyclist, do it like abroad. Cyclists give way to pedestrians. Forget bus lanes. Part time road, clogging up, this has not improved our city roads.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A common theme was the need for cyclists to share in the cost of paying for cycle lanes.

Chris Spooner said: “Yes but cyclists should be charged to use them.”

Jan Shield added: “They don't use the ones already in place. The Penistone Road one cost a ridiculous amount of money, and was never used. Caused absolute chaos. How about asking 'should cyclists pay insurance and road tax?'”

Some who commented were angry with how the council runs the city’s highways with regard to cyclists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Booth said: “Does it matter what any of us think? The council will do as it pleases with no regard for anyone else's opinion or common sense.”