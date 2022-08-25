Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of projects have been revealed in recent years to improve the cycle network.

This includes the Sheaf Valley route which will involve creating a new three-metre-wide two-way cycle track that extends from Pond Hill in the city centre to the bottom of Woodseats Road.

Curtis.

It is all part of Sheffield Council’s vision to help more people bike and walk.

We headed out into the city centre to ask cyclists what they think about the cycle network in the city.

People said bike riding in Sheffield is good, and enjoyable, but added there is room for improvement.

Curtis, an undergraduate at the University of Birmingham who is from Crosspool, said: “I think more kids should get access to schemes like Bikeability, or School Introduction to Cycling.

Bike Lane

“Because once you’re able, and competent to cycle on the road, even as a child, or a young adult, you can get anywhere.

“You don’t need a car, we all know cars are getting more expensive.

“I think the city could benefit from more bike lanes for beginners, and new riders or commuters.

“I study in Birmingham and there is a fantastic bike lane there, I can get from my house to my university almost entirely on the bike lane, and that makes my life incredibly easy.

Millie

Millie, a competitive rider who also works at J.E Jame Cycles, added: “I think riding around the city can be quite scary because the infrastructure for cycling isn’t necessarily there fully.

“There are some bike lanes, they’re quite short, and some of the drivers can pass very close which I think can put a lot of people off cycling in Sheffield.

“So perhaps we need a little bit more education about how to drive safely around cyclists, but I think it is improving slowly.”

Ellis, who lives in Crookes and has been in the city for 12 years, said he has seen an improvement in cycle accessibility in that time – but the city can always do better.

Issaac

He added: ”I work at the Northern General Hospital, and there is no way of getting from town from Crookes or Ecclesall, or anywhere over to the NGH without going on main roads often at rush hour.

“I know several people who have been injured doing that and I think it is important as a city we improve if we want to reduce congestion and improve public health.”

Issac, who lives in the city centre, said: “I think cycling is great, it’s a good way to get around the city, it’s carbon neutral and good for your health.

“Though the infrastructure could be better, with lots of cycle paths being disjointed, I feel there should be a more cohesive cycle strategy in Sheffield and more people should be encouraged to do it.”

Bike lane on Penistone road