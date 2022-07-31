Cycle Sheffield claims there have been 37 collisions between 2016 and 2019 where cyclists have been injured along Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, between Psalter Lane and the ring road, including eight riders who were seriously hurt.

Six of these collisions were recorded at Hunters Bar roundabout, on Ecclesall Road, with three of these being regarded as serious, according to Cycle Sheffield, with a further six pedestrians injured.

The campaign group also stated that it was appalled to learn that a cyclist had to be taken to hospital with serious leg injuries after a collision at Hunters Bar roundabout.

A Cycle Sheffield spokesman said: “The World Health Organisation observes that pedestrians and cyclists are much more likely to be injured than car users, defining them as vulnerable road users and recommend that ‘the design of roads can have a considerable impact on their safety’.”

The campaign group added that segregated cycle lanes do not just make cyclists safer but make things safer for all road-users and the implementation of safe cycle networks has led to a 38per cent to 75per cent drop in fatal collisions in cities studied.

A Cycle Sheffield spokesman added: “We implore Sheffield council to update it’s Connecting Sheffield proposals for Ecclesall Road to include segregated cycle lanes, with a priority on making Hunters Bar roundabout safe.”