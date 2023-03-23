News you can trust since 1887
Work to begin on £8.6m Sheffield to Rotherham cycle path

Works are set to begin on a new cycle and walking path connecting Sheffield and Rotherham town centre.

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:09 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 16:10 GMT

The Sheffield Road Cycleways scheme has been funded via the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, and will see new segregated cycle tracks extending the existing route from the Sheffield boundary near Magna through to Rotherham town centre.

The cycle tracks will link through to new cycle lanes and pedestrian improvements on Sheffield Road and Westgate in the town centre

The revised plans are also expected to increase the number of parking bays along Sheffield Road and Westgate, and a 20mph limit will be introduced on Westgate.

Rotherham Council say vehicles will be able to pass using the full width of the road.
A two-metre wide advisory cycle lane will be incorporated along Westgate leading to the junction with Main Street, with a single carriageway in the middle.

Councillor Dominic Beck, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for transport and the environment, , said: “We listened to residents and business feedback and have made substantial changes to the original proposals for this stretch of cycle route.

“This proposal means a minimal impact on motorists, while still meeting the need to ensure that the new housing developments along Sheffield Road are not entirely dependent on cars for travel, and putting the government’s funding for cycle routes to good use.”

“Completing the latest phases of Sheffield Road Cycleways will be a great achievement as it provides a safe and pleasant cycling environment and connects developing communities along the route, reducing air pollution, congestion and supporting healthy lifestyles.”

Construction will begin in spring and is expected to last for 15 months.

