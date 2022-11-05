Sheffield lost several bus services operating across the city on October 1, 2022, after operators cut and altered routes due to Government funding offered during the pandemic coming to an end. Among the impacted services is the 52a, serving Wisewood, Wadsley and Loxley, which no longer runs evening, Sunday or early morning services.

Labour Councillor for the Hillsborough ward, George Lindars-Hammond, convened a public meeting at Wisewood Primary School on Thursday, November 3 to discuss cuts to the service that was attended by around 150 people.

Coun Lindars-Hammond, who chaired the meeting, said: “The meeting heard the impact on local residents from teenagers to older people. Many of their stories were heart-breaking, as people described how they were experiencing isolation, financial hardship and distress.”

He added: “We heard at the meeting just how many people have been affected by this cut. Our community is clearly one that can sustain a proper, regular service, not just the pitiful skeleton service we are now left with. I was struck not only by the huge attendance but by the practical suggestions about how a better bus service for our area could be sustainable and successful.

“I will ensure that everything we heard at the meeting is communicated to the bus operators and the Mayor of South Yorkshire. I have met First on behalf of residents and communicated extensively with the Mayor and his transport team about potential solutions. The message of the meeting was clear that we demand a better service. I will not stop fighting for residents.”

Coun Lindars-Hammond also claimed that cuts to the 52a service have left Wisewood as one of Sheffield’s worst-served districts for public transport, with only two services running less than hourly. The 52a service previously had services running to the city centre every 12 minutes, prior to the cuts introduced last month.

Coun George Lindars-Hammond said passengers have been left with a 'pitiful skeleton service' following cuts to the 52a service