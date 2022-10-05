On October 1, Sheffield lost a number of services across the city, as operators pulled back routes after Government funding offered during the pandemic came to an end.

Sheffield Labour MP for Brightside and Hillsborough, Gill Furniss, spoke out following complaints from her constituents.

Sheffield MP Gill Furniss has branded Sheffield buses 'not fit for purpose'

She said: “These changes came into effect on Sunday. I remain very concerned by these changes and the reports of confusion and unsuitable replacement services I received yesterday.

“The current bus system in Sheffield and South Yorkshire is not fit for purpose, changes made over the weekend show that more clearly than ever.”

She said she had been contacted regarding some of the crucial bus routes serving her constituency, the 32, which serves the Northern General Hospital; the 135, which connects Fox Hill to Hillsborough and the city centre and the 52a from Wisewood and Wadsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gill Furniss, MP for Brightside & Hillsborough. Picture: Andrew Roe/The Star

The 32 has ceased operations, due to no operator yet being found, whilst the 135 and 52a services have been changed, no longer providing the same service to the areas of Fox Hill and Wisewood.

The MP said she raised concerns with bus company First South Yorkshire last week but a request to meet was not acknowledged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is now in contact with the South Yorkshire Mayor.

Ms Furniss said: “After raising concerns with First last week the response I received did not acknowledge my request to meet. I am disappointed by this and I am now in contact with SYMCA to ensure that they are fully aware of the situation in Wisewood and Fox Hill.”

She also said she would continue to pressure Liz Truss’ Government to act on the issue.

“I will continue to monitor this situation and push the Government to provide the public with the means of taking control of their bus services again, as the next Labour Government will do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP said the vast majority of changes to bus services were made “on a commercial basis by bus companies”.