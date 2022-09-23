First Buses are withdrawing nine different services in Sheffield because they are no longer profitable to run, as the region braces for cuts and timetable changes in October.

The cuts come after funding from the government to bus operators to keep vital services afloat during the pandemic runs out.

Nine services in Sheffield have been withdrawn by First South Yorkshire as a wave of changes is set for October 2.

Leader of Sheffield City Council, Councillor Terry Fox, said: “The latest bus cuts deliver yet another damaging blow to our city, our economy and most importantly our residents.

“Buses are a crucial element to transport in Sheffield, helping people get to school, go to work, to reach our hospitals, make their important appointments, see their family members and much more.

“Once again the people of Sheffield and the surrounding region have been hung out to dry by Government, allowing private transport providers to reap the benefits whilst the public pick up the costs when the services are not profitable.”

Of the nine services withdrawn by First South Yorkshire, five have been replaced, or partially replaced, by Stagecoach and TM Travel.

One of the withdrawn services is one Stagecoach also operates, and will continue to do so, whilst another two are being partially covered by continuing First Bus services.

There are also a number of First bus services facing similar changes to those announced by Stagecoach on Wednesday (September 21).

Many will see timetable changes, with the number of buses serving a route reduced or increased. One First bus service – service 52a – is not being totally withdrawn, but is being withdrawn in the evening (this wasn’t included in the nine cut services above).

Which Sheffield bus services are being cancelled?

Below are the nine First services being withdrawn in Sheffield. For the full list of changes across South Yorkshire, including timetable changes and route alterations, from all operators in Sheffield, click here.

All services changes come into affect October 2, 2022.

Service 8a, Crystal Peaks – Sheffield – Ecclesfield

This service is being withdrawn, all journeys will now run as service 8.

Service 25, Sheffield – Woodhouse

This service is being withdrawn. Stagecoach service 25 is being adjusted to accommodate late evening journeys between Woodhouse and the city.

Service 27, Rotherham – Crystal Peaks

This service is being withdrawn. It will be partially replaced by the new service 21 (Rotherham – Harthill), operated by Stagecoach and TM Travel.

Service 57, Sheffield – Stocksbridge

This service is being withdrawn. Will be replaced by Stagecoach’s new 57 Stocksbridge Flyer service (also replacing Stagecoach’s Supertram Link SL1 and SL1a).

Service 74a, Sheffield – Waverley – Rotherham

This service is being withdrawn. It will be partially replaced by First services 73 and 208.

Service 83, Ecclesfield – Sheffield – Bents Green

This service is being withdrawn. Parts of the route will be partially replaced by Stagecoach services 83a and 6.

Service 86, Sheffield – Chapeltown

This service is being withdrawn. It will be replaced by additional evening trips on Stagecoach service 86.

Service 135a, Rotherham – Chapeltown

This service is being withdrawn. It will be replaced by Stagecoach service 135.

Service X55, Sheffield – Dinnington.