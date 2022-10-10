People living in Wisewood say there is no service that will replace the route, which until this month had buses running every 12 minutes into the city centre.

Worried NHS worker Nicola Feeham set up a petition – and now has names of all those who object to cuts and alterations to services.

Nearly 1,500 residents have signed a petition to save the 52a bus service. Pictured is worried NHS worker Nicola Feeham who set up the petition

Nicola, who suffers from conditions including autism, asthma and a heart problem, needs the service for her job as an information support officer at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

She said: “I'm absolutely disgusted by the bus route being axed by First. That’s why I created my petition to try and save it. I haven't had any response from First. My background why I need the 52a to and from Wisewood and Loxley – it's my lifeline, it's how I get to work at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital. It allows me to be independent. I don't drive due to medication.”

“I have just spent £69 on a 28 day citywide bus ticket – to find out I have no bus service to get home. It's a disgrace that people in S6 are being disregarded for profit. They need to keep this service going to Wisewood and Loxley. By cutting they are isolating people,” she added.

“Sheffield needs to control its own bus services so people can get about using a reliable and affordable bus service on their doorstep.”

She is the latest voice to oppose the cut. Sheffield Council Hillsborough ward councillor, George Lindars-Hammond, has written to the managing director of First Bus South Yorkshire to ask for a meeting over the decision to cut the service. He says he has received a huge volume of correspondence from constituents, worried about what they will do after cut, which he says will have negative implications for the air quality and congestion as more people are forced to use their cars.