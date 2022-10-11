Centenary Way, Rotherham: People urged to 'avoid the area' after air ambulance deployed to crash
Emergency services are still responding to reports of a road traffic collision, as road is closed for an air ambulance to land.
Drivers are being asked to divert their journeys away from Centenary Way in Rotherham after a serious collision led to an air ambulance being deployed to the scene.
South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called shortly after 2pm today (11 October) to reports of a road traffic collision on Centenary Way in Rotherham. Emergency services remain at the scene and a road closure is in place on Centenary Way between Canklow Roundabout and Ickles Roundabout.
"Members of the public are asked to avoid the area whilst emergency services carry out their work.”
Bus company, First, said the road was blocked in a tweet earlier today, with traffic being diverted towards Sheffield. They said: ““This diversion is in both directions due to an air ambulance on scene.”
Centenary Way remains closed at the time of publication.