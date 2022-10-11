News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Centenary Way, Rotherham: People urged to 'avoid the area' after air ambulance deployed to crash

Emergency services are still responding to reports of a road traffic collision, as road is closed for an air ambulance to land.

By Harry Harrison
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

Drivers are being asked to divert their journeys away from Centenary Way in Rotherham after a serious collision led to an air ambulance being deployed to the scene.

Read More

Read More
Eddie Izzard: Comedian and Labour campaigner launches campaign to be Sheffield C...

South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called shortly after 2pm today (11 October) to reports of a road traffic collision on Centenary Way in Rotherham. Emergency services remain at the scene and a road closure is in place on Centenary Way between Canklow Roundabout and Ickles Roundabout.

The air ambulance has been reported on the scene of a serious incident on Centenary Way, Rotherham, this afternoon.

Most Popular

"Members of the public are asked to avoid the area whilst emergency services carry out their work.”

More News: Taxi driver jailed after he sexually assaulted 'terrified' teenage passenger

Bus company, First, said the road was blocked in a tweet earlier today, with traffic being diverted towards Sheffield. They said: ““This diversion is in both directions due to an air ambulance on scene.”

More News: Hallamshire Tennis Club closed after fire breaks out in early hours

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Centenary Way remains closed at the time of publication.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as information comes in.