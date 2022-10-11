Sheffield Crown Court heard on October 10 how Uber taxi-driver Zafran Hussain, aged 24, of Monteney Crescent, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, sexually assaulted the 19-year-old woman after he had agreed to give her and her friend a lift home following a night out.

Richard Sheldon, prosecuting, said the 19-year-old woman and her friend approached Hussain for a lift for £25 and he agreed. After one of the women had been dropped off he arrived near the complainant’s Sheffield home and forced himself upon her.

Mr Sheldon said Hussain asked the complainant to move into the front seat after they reached her address and as they sorted out the payment with cash and a bank transfer from her phone he moved his body next to hers and pushed his face towards her kissing her fully.

Pictured is former Uber taxi-driver Zafran Hussain, aged 24, of Monteney Crescent, at Ecclesfield, Sheffield, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 15 months of custody after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a female passenger in his cab by kissing her on the lips.

He also said: “She was shocked because it was out of the blue and the shock turned to being terrified. She grabbed the handle and he said ‘another one’ and the defendant pushed his lips on to hers kissing her for another four or five seconds.” The complainant feared what was going to happen next and ran home, according to Mr Sheldon.

Mr Sheldon said: “She was absolutely terrified by this assault and the defendant was traced by his bank account details.”

Hussain had boasted about owning houses and cars and he had also asked for a £50 fare before the original £25 fare was agreed upon. Hussain, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the woman after the incident on July 25, 2021.

The complainant stated: “He acted like a predator. He was supposed to take me home but instead he subjected me to a sexual assault.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explained she was left in ‘complete shock’ and she has since developed a fear of taxi drivers.

The complainant also stated: “I know what happened to me has had a profound impact on my family – my mum in particular – and my mum's biggest fear is what happened could have gone further.”

Soheil Khan, defending, said Hussain has learning difficulties and he has been living a lonely and isolated lifestyle. Mr Khan added: “He lives with his mother and he is her sole carer and she is disabled and he is actively aware of the shame he has brought upon himself and his family.”

Judge Michael Slater, who sentenced Hussain to 15 months of custody, said he understands Hussain will not be able to drive a taxi for a long time or ever again once the local authority has been notified about the offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “This must have been an extremely frightening incident for the young complainant not just when you first kissed her out-of-the-blue but when you sought to restrain her and continued your unwarranted and unwanted behaviour.”