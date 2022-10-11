A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Two fire crews from central station attended a commercial premise at 2.05am on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield . An extractor fan was accidentally on fire.” Crews were on the scene for two hours.

The club said in a statement: “There has been an incident in the night that has led to a small fire that was contained to certain areas. Due to this the club will need to remain closed for today and possibly tomorrow (Wednesday October 12). Due to the incident we are currently without electric we have been unable to contact by phone.”