Ecclesall Road fire Sheffield: Hallamshire Tennis Club closed after fire breaks out in early hours

A Sheffield sports club is closed today after a fire broke out on the premises in the early hours.

By David Kessen
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

Firefighters were called to Hallamshire Tennis Club, Ecclesall Road, after an extractor fan caught light, in an incident which has left it without power today.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Two fire crews from central station attended a commercial premise at 2.05am on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield. An extractor fan was accidentally on fire.” Crews were on the scene for two hours.

Firefighters were called to Hallamshire Tennis Club, Ecclesall Road, after an extractor fan caught light, in an incident which has left it without power today.. Our file pictures shows firefighters in action.

The club said in a statement: “There has been an incident in the night that has led to a small fire that was contained to certain areas. Due to this the club will need to remain closed for today and possibly tomorrow (Wednesday October 12). Due to the incident we are currently without electric we have been unable to contact by phone.”

Any courts booked for today will be cancelled and the booking fee returned.

