The comedian is a Labour member and has regularly campaigned and canvassed for the party in Sheffield before, as she fell in love with the city during her time at Sheffield University. She announced her intention to stand earlier this year, after current MP, Paul Blomfield, said he would be standing down at the next election.

She said: “Sheffield has a proud history, showing grit and determination in overcoming adversities and it was the wit and generosity of the people of this city that made me feel welcome when I first arrived in 1980 — the year the Leadmill opened.”

Eddie Izzard poses for a photo with police officers in Sheffield city centre, where they were taking part in Project Servator, which is designed to disrupt criminals planning terrorist acts and other offences

Izzard has heavily campaigned against the closure of the Leadmill since it was revealed the venue would be closing.

She added: “I’m standing to be the next Labour MP for Sheffield Central to support the city that has supported me. To take the fight to the Tories and get Keir Starmer into Number 10."

In the 1980s, Izzard began studying accountancy and financial management with mathematics at the University of Sheffield and was given an honourary doctorate by the University in 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Blomfield has been Sheffield Central MP since 2010 and won a 27,000 seat majority in the constituency at the last general election in 2019, but announced in February this would be his last term.

More Politics: Visitors will now be charged to park at Langsett Reservoir