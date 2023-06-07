The Arctic Monkeys are set to rock Sheffield this weekend as they play two huge homecoming concerts at Hillsborough Park.

Sheffield Council has now published details of road closures on both evenings, while Stagecoach has issued travel information for people planning to get to and from the concerts by tram, with long waits expected.

What roads will be closed for the Arctic Monkeys shows at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield?

A number of road closures will be in place for the Arctic Monkeys shows at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10. Fans travelling by tram have been told they may have to wait up to 90 minutes. Photo by Paul Bergen/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

The following road closures will be in place at the end of both shows, on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10, from 10pm to 11.30pm.

Penistone Road Northbound will be closed from its junction with Owlerton Green to Parkside Road

Inbound Penistone Road will be reduced down to one lane between the same roads

Owlerton Green will be closed

Middlewood Road will be closed from Wadsley Lane through to Infirmary Road to its junction with Rudyard Road

Holme Lane will be closed at its junction with Wadsley Lane.

The roads around and adjacent to Hillsborough Park will be operating a residents parking scheme over the two days of the concert from 2pm – 11.30pm. Roads in the surrounding area will be signed ‘Strictly No Event Parking’ and the Traffic Management company will employ marshalls to assist residents when required and discourage people coming to the concert from parking along these roads by directing them to official car parking sites.

Leadmill Road in Sheffield city centre will be closed from 4pm on Friday, June 9 until 8am on Sunday, June 11, as The Leadmill is hosting after parties in the street following the two shows.

What is the travel advice for people heading to and from the Arctic Monkeys gigs at Hillsborough Park?

Stagecoach, which operates Supertram services in Sheffield, has issued some advice to fans heading to Hillsborough Park for the Arctic Monkeys gigs on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10.

It says that Hillsborough Park is served by Hillsborough Park and Leppings Lane tram stops, which are both on the Yellow route, and the best stop will depend on where you enter the park. Blue route trams run to Hillsborough, which is just a short walk from Hillsborough Park. Yellow and Blue route services both operate every 12 minutes until around 7pm, and around every 30 minutes thereafter. Anyone heading to the shows by tram should be aware that services will be ‘very busy’ and they should allow plenty of time.

Upon leaving the gigs, signs within the park will direct them to the tram exit, closest to the Leppings Lane tram stop.

All trams after the event will only pick up at Leppings Lane, where queuing systems and ticket checks will be in place. Anyone leaving the event will be unable to board trams at Middlewood, Hillsborough Park or Hillsborough tram stops. These stops will be closed from around 9.30pm until around 11pm.

Will there be any changes to tram services for the Arctic Monkeys shows at Hillsborough Park?

Stagecoach says the normal trams on the Yellow and Blue route will run every 30 minutes after around 7pm on both days, offering a combined 15 minute frequency between Sheffield city centre and Hillsborough.

At the end of the event, additional services will operate between Leppings Lane and Sheffield city centre. Only a small number of services from Leppings Lane will operate beyond the city centre, which is important to note for anyone planning to park at any of the Park & Ride sites located across Sheffield. Services to and from Malin Bridge may be disrupted and diverted, particularly between around 9.30pm and 11pm.

At the end of the shows, tram passengers should expect to wait between 60 and 90 minutes, Stagecoach says there are likely to be delays due to the number of people leaving the park and traffic congestion in the area.

How can you pay for trams in Sheffield? Where do you buy tickets?

Cash and card payments (including Apple Pay and Google Pay) are accepted on trams in Sheffield. If you plan to travel to and from the shows on tram, the single fare is £2 and the return fare is £4. The Stagecoach bus app also offers a range of daily and weekly tickets for anyone making multiple journeys.

Because services will be so busy, people have been asked to consider buying a return ticket on their outward journey, or paying by cash, with the correct change, to minimise delays. Customers who already have tickets when leaving the shows may be able to board trams quicker, Stagecoach says.

