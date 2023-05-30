Fans were stunned when the Steel City boys opened their set with the one and only ‘Mardy Bum’ – their first live performance of the iconic 2006 track in six years.
Those unmistakable opening strums, played off so casually like a jazz band warming up and to the disbelief of the crowd, were used to kick off their newest tour to mark the release of latest album ‘The Car’.
Another stunner on the night was a performance of 2009’s ‘My Propeller’ – the first time the song has been heard live on stage since 2014.
And, in just two weeks time, the boys will be returning to their hometown of Sheffield for two hugely anticipated back-to-back concert dates on June 9 and 10. They will be playing at Hillsborough Park on both days, the first shows they have played in the Steel City since 2018 when they sold out the Utilita Arena.
Fans looking for a preview of what’s to come in a fortnight, or want to know what other classics are on the cards, can look to their Bristol setlist for ideas.
Arctic Monkeys Set List 2023
Arctic Monkeys’ set list at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Bristol is as follows:
- Mardy Bum
- Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair
- Brianstorm
- Snap Out of It
- Crying Lightning
- Teddy Picker
- The View from the Afternoon
- Four out of Five
- Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?
- Arabella
- My Propeller
- Fluorescent Adolescent
- Suck It and See
- Do I Wanna Know?
- There’d Better Be a Mirrorball
- I Wanna Be Yours
- 505
- Body Paint
Encore:
- Sculptures of Anything Goes
- I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
- R U Mine?
Arctic Monkeys 2023 tour dates
- Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium - May 29
- Coventry, Building Society Arena - May 31
- Manchester, Old Trafford - June 2
- Manchester, Old Trafford - June 3
- Middlesbrough, Riverside Stadium - June 5
- Norwich, Carrow Road - June 7
- Sheffield, Hillsborough Park - June 9
- Sheffield, Hillsborough Park - June 10
- Swansea, Swansea.com Stadium - June 12
- Southampton, The Ageas Bowl - June 14
- London, Emirates Stadium - June 16
- London, Emirates Stadium - June 17
- Dublin, Malahide Castle - June 20
- Glasgow, Bellahouston Park - June 25