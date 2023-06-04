These photos show preparations well underway at Sheffield’s Hillsborough Park where the Arctic Monkeys are set to perform a pair of eagerly anticipated homecoming gigs.

Sheffield’s biggest musical export this millennium are due to play at Hillsborough Park, on Middlewood Road, on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10. David Grant shared these photos showing how preparations for the concerts, which will be the band’s first in Sheffield since they played at a sold-out Sheffield Arena in 2018, have begun.

The band – consisting of Alex Turner, Jamie Cook, Nick O'Malley and Matt Helders – formed in High Green and their 2006 album Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not remains the fastest selling debut album by a band in UK chart history.

They have since cemented their reputation as one of the world’s best acts with the albums Favourite Worst Nightmare, Humbug, Suck It and See, AM, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, and The Car, which was released last year to critical acclaim.

Preparations are underway at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, for the Arctic Monkeys gigs on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10. Photos by PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images and David Grant

What are the stage times for Arctic Monkeys’ Hillsborough shows, and who is supporting them?

The Arctic Monkeys’ shows at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, are due to begin at 5pm, with the gates opening from 4pm on both the Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10. The exact stage times have not been announced but for the recent gigs at Manchester’s Old Trafford stadium, where gates opened slightly later at 5pm, the first support act The Mysterines reportedly took to the stage at 6.40pm, followed by The Hives at 7.30pm and the Arctic Monkeys at 8.50pm. The shows at Hillsborough Park are scheduled to finish no later than 10.30pm.

What is the set list for Arctic Monkeys’ Sheffield homecoming gigs?

The set list for the Arctic Monkeys gigs is subject to change but what songs they have played at previous gigs on the tour usually gives fans a good idea of what to expect. Below is their full set list from their show at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Bristol, which included some of their biggest hits, from Mardy Bum to I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor, Fluorescent Adolescent and Brianstorm.

Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, where preparations are underway for the Arctic Monkeys gigs on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10. Photo by David Grant

Mardy Bum

Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair

Brianstorm

Snap Out of It

Crying Lightning

Teddy Picker

The View from the Afternoon

Four out of Five

Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?

Arabella

My Propeller

Fluorescent Adolescent

Suck It and See

Do I Wanna Know?

There’d Better Be a Mirrorball

I Wanna Be Yours

505

Body Paint

ENCORE

Sculptures of Anything Goes

I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

R U Mine?

Who are the support acts for the Arctic Monkeys in Sheffield?

Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, where preparations are underway for the Arctic Monkeys gigs on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10. Photo by David Grant

The Arctic Monkeys are being supported on their UK and Ireland tour by The Mysterines and The Hives.

The Mysterines are an alternative four-piece rock band from Liverpool and the Wirral, whose debut album Reeling peaked at number nine in the UK last year. Their songs include Hung Up, Take Control and In My Head.

The Hives are a Swedish rock group who are best known for their hit single Hate to Say I Told You So, from their 2000 album Veni Vidi Vicious. They are due to release their sixth studio album, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, featuring the single Bogus Operandi, in August 2023.

How can you get to Hillsborough Park and where can you park?

Hillsborough Park, Sheffield, where preparations are underway for the Arctic Monkeys gigs on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10. Photo by David Grant

Hillsborough Park is on the Sheffield Supertram network, on the yellow line, which runs from Sheffield city centre. If you are coming from Sheffield station, you can get the blue or purple line towards Malin Bridge or Cathedral and change. Alternatively you could make the short walk to Fitzalan Square/Ponds Forge, from where the yellow line runs. The yellow line also runs from Meadowhall Interchange. There are also a number of buses running between Sheffield city centre and Hillsborough Park, including numbers 57, 7, 86. Both trams and buses are likely to be extremely busy on both days.

If you are driving, there are a number of park and ride stops where you can park and get the tram to Hillsborough, or, if the trams are too busy, walk. Nunnery Square Park and Ride is close to the M1 and a short tram ride from Hillsborough Park. Middlewood Park and Ride is about a 10-minute walk from Hillsborough Park, and Malin Bridge Park and Ride is also within walking distance.

Owlerton Stadium is offering 100 parking spaces each day for those attending the Arctic Monkeys gigs, priced £10 per car. Parking must be booked in advance via https://owlertonstadium.co.uk/. Hillsborough Park is near Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough stadium and other car parks in the area which operate on match days may also be open for the gigs.

Will there be any road closures in place?

It is understood that at the end of each gig there will be closures in place on Middlewood Road, Parkside Road and Penistone Road to enable concert-goers to leave safely. The exact timings of those road closures are not known at this stage.

Are there any after parties?