Anger as bus cuts hit Sheffield council estate – “I’m just stuck in the house”

Lindsay Tenants and Residents Association members in Parson Cross have spoken about the loss of the 32 bus route with ward councillors.

The councillors have agreed to raise the issue with South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard and First, the bus company who ran the axed route.

The service was scrapped on July 24 and since then residents say they have struggled to live their everyday lives.

Residents of the Lindsay Estate, Parson Cross, Sheffield with Cllr Abdul Khayum - he has pledged to help them fight the cut to the 32 bus route

One tenant, Rita, phoned every bus company to ask for the service to be reinstated but said none were prepared to help.

She said: “I can’t get to the doctor’s, the supermarket, optician or hospital appointments. Taxis are too expensive. I can’t get anywhere, I’m just stuck in the house.”

Julie said: “It’s too far to get to the further away bus stops for the elderly and people with mobility problems. We need buses that are on time and reliable, not less of them.”

Marie used to go to her Northern General Hospital appointments on the 32 “but now there’s nothing”.

Jill recently retired from her job at Meadowhall. She said: “I went the other day and it took me two hours to get there and another two hours to get back – how are people supposed to get to work?”

Cllr Abdul Khayum agreed that the bus companies are no longer providing a public service.

He said: “It’s a disgrace and our residents deserve better. We’re already struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, affordable transport is a necessity not a luxury. The sooner buses are under public control, the better.”