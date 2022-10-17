Paul Mason, who has put himself forward for selection as the next Labour candidate to become the MP for Sheffield Central, addressing protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in August 2019

The ex-Newsnight business editor, political writer and prominent supporter of Labour leader Keir Starmer has announced he is hoping to stand as the party’s candidate when current MP Paul Blomfield stands down.

One of his opponents is the comedian Eddie Izzard. Locally-based candidates include city councillors Abtisam Mohamed and Jayne Dunn, Mike Buckley, Abdi Suleiman and Rizwana Lala.

Paul Mason’s website, www.paulmason.org, says that he studied music and politics in Sheffield in 1979, which was when he first joined the Labour Party. He says that was also when he stood on his first picket line to support striking steelworkers at Hadfields.

His website says: “Our economic model is broken. It generates stagnation, inequality and massive social injustice. It’s stoking racism. And it’s destroying the planet. So the next Labour government needs to be as radical as in 1945.

“Today we’re ahead in the polls because Labour has strategy for real change: a programme to meet the needs of millions of working class people.

“I helped shape that strategy.”

A poster that appeared on Twitter, calling the selection of a new Labour Party Parliamentary candidate for Sheffield Central as "the greatest show on Earth". Candidates include comedian Eddie Izzard and political commentator and ex-Newsnight business editor Paul Mason

He adds: “I want to bring the energy and commitment I’ve shown as a journalist and campaigner to the task of building on Paul Blomfield’s excellent legacy. I want to extend Labour’s majority in Sheffield Central, help win back a majority in the city council and support the party’s wider efforts across South Yorkshire in the seats we need to take.

“Key to that task is demonstrating our commitment to a rapid, radical and just transition beyond fossil fuels.”

Last year he spoke at the city’s Off The Shelf literary festival to promote his book, How to Stop Fascism. His other writing includes PostCapitalism: A Guide to Our Future.

Paul Blomfield, whose constituency has a 27,000 majority, announced in February that he would stand down from the seat he has held since 2010 ahead of his 70th birthday next year, sparking the current selection process.