Angry responses from Sheffield politicians to Chancellor’s statement in Commons – ‘Liz Truss has lost total control’

Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley, said:”Today has shown that the Prime Minister Liz Truss has lost total control of her government as they roll back all the tax measures that were announced three weeks ago. This is a crisis that has been made in Downing Street and they’re expecting working people to pay the price.

“The changes to the energy help begs the question yet again – why are they not applying a windfall tax to the excess profits of the oil and gas companies to pay for this?

“This is a worrying time for many people and businesses who will be paying more because of the government’s actions.

New Prime Minister Liz Truss came under fire from Sheffield politicians following her new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's statement in the Commons, rolling back most of the mini budget's planned tax cuts

“Only Labour can provide the leadership and stability the country needs.”

Liberal Democrats are calling for a general election. Parliamentary candidate for Sheffield Hallam, Laura Gordon said: “Liz Truss must resign before any more damage is done.

“People’s mortgage bills have already spiralled by hundreds of pounds because of this Government’s botched budget.

“For the good of the country Liz Truss must resign. Britain now needs a general election now but sadly Conservative MPs are blocking that from happening.

“Nobody in Sheffield voted for massive cuts to our local NHS and schools. This has all happened because the Conservatives chose to give unfunded tax cuts for the wealthiest companies.”

Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield called on the new Chancellor not to direct further cuts against Sheffield Council during heated exchanges in the Commons.

‘Government are taking people for fools’

Addressing his challenge to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Simon Clarke, Mr Blomfield said: “Contrary to last week’s pledge by the Prime Minister, the latest Chancellor has said he will cut public spending. Sheffield Council has seen its Government grant halved in real terms over the last 12 years, as Conservative Chancellors have boasted about shifting money to wealthier areas.

“We’ve lost £2.1 billion; the annual grant is worth £288 million less; local services have been decimated. So will the Secretary of State press the Chancellor not to make any further cuts to council funding, and redress the damage already done?”

Responding for the government, minister Paul Scully spoke of £24.2 million of spending capital spending in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

Speaking after the exchange, Mr Blomfield said: “This Government are taking people for fools. How do they think £24 million one-off spending compensates for 12 years of cuts totalling more than £2 billion?

“Local councils have faced the biggest reductions in public spending and cities like ours have paid the extra price as the Tories divert money to places like Tunbridge Wells.