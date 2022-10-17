Sheffield City Council’s planning committee was being recommended to turn down the plan for new homes on the site of a stone barn and farm buildings in Worrall to the north of the city.

The original buildings at Wiggan Farm on Towngate Road would have been demolished under the plans.

A total of 111 objectors included three Stannington ward councillors, Bradfield Parish Council, Hallamshire Historic Buildings and the Friends of Loxley Valley.

Wiggan Farm on Towngate Road, Worrall, Sheffield - proposals to build 67 new homes on the site have now been withdrawn for consideration by Sheffield City Council's planning committee

Objections included highway issues, loss of historic buildings and landscape in the village, the inability of the village infrastructure such as schools and healthcare to cope, the impact on wildlife and overlooking of neighbours.

A similar plan proposed in December 2020 was refused.

A planning committee meeting held last week was informed that the plans had been withdrawn.