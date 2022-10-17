But the Costco cash and carry filling station on Parkway Drive has upset some over the queues that snake from its forecourt as motorists wait for a pump. Only Costco members can use it.

The size of the queue hit the headlines this weekend after a picture of the queue was published in the Star, and now readers on our social media sites are split on their views.

Hannah Rose said on The Star’s Facebook page: “When it's 10p cheaper than anywhere else, you can't blame people. If you fill a tank with 60 litres that's £6 saved. I'm not saying I go out of my way, but if I'm in that direction I always go in. The queue takes less than 20 mins to go down.

Waynio Harrisonio said: “Diesel is nearly 17p a litre cheaper at the moment, it’s a good saving on a full tank.”

And Emma Loftus added: “It’s like that everyday. I queue at least 35 mins for fuel every week.”

But some are concerned about the queues affecting other road users.

Samantha Elwood said: “The council need to step in and do something. Costco have made changes inside the carpark to try and ease the back up. If people want to queue you can't blame them, we all want a cheaper alternative. I work for a company that delivers medical devices to all the local hospitals and our drivers are having to sit in the queue every day whilst they have urgent medical equipment on the back of the van. They are not queuing to get into Costco, our site is just passed Costco. They have to sit in the traffic to pass.”

Sharon Beech said: “It’s not good when you have a business on this road when customers, deliveries and workers are stuck in this everyday…it’s a joke.”

Gillian Blakeman added: “I go to the wholesalers markets for my stock. I was stuck in the queue 45 minutes last Monday. I’m not a member of Costco and don't plan to be.”

