Why tram trains were suspended after police incident on same night as fatal collision in Sheffield

It was one of two incidents on the tracks between Sheffield and Rotherham on Friday night which caused major disruption on a night of tragedy.

British Transport Police say their officers and an ambulance were called to the first of two incidents because of an injury at Parkgate, leading to a man being taken to hospital.

Police have explained why trams had to be stopped on Friday after an ‘incident’ at Parkgate tram train stop.

They said in a statement this afternoon: “British Transport Police were called to the tram line near Rotherham Parkgate at 7pm on Friday September 2 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Man had to be taken to hospital after Parkgate incident

“Paramedics also attended and a man attended hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

Tram trains were initially suspended at the stop, with services having to be diverted through Meadowhall because of the Parkgate incident.

However the entire tram train service was fully suspended later in the evening following a second incident, this time fatal, in Carbrook, Sheffield.

Stagecoach initially said on its social media pages: “Due to an incident at Parkgate Station, TramTrain services are currently being diverted to Meadowhall.

They added: “We hope to have a resolution soon. Thanks for your patience.”

Then at 9pm they added: “Due to a further incident in the Tinsley area. Yellow route services terminating at Arena. Tram train services fully suspended.”

It was later confirmed that a man had been killed in a collision with a tram in Carbrook in the second of the evening’s incidents, with police officers, paramedics and firefighters deployed at 9.15pm.

That Carbrook incident, between a tram and a pedestrian, occurred on a stretch of tram track that runs behind the IKEA store off the A6178 Sheffield Road, Sheffield, and police put out an appeal for witnesses following the tragedy

A spokesman said of the Carbrook incident: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the lead up to the collision which might help with the investigation.”