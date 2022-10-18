M18 Doncaster: Motorway bridge fault found and repairs set to cause delays
Motorway users are being warned to expect delays on a South Yorkshire motorway after a defect was found on a bridge.
National Highways is advising drivers to allow extra time for their journeys this morning due to an ongoing lane closure on the M18 at junction two (Wadworth Interchange), near Doncaster.
Lane one and the hard shoulder of the southbound carriageway have been closed since yesterday when a bridge joint developed a defect. Engineers have been on scene to assess the damage but due to the nature of the repair have been unable to reopen the affected lane.
Drivers are advised to expect delays and either allow additional time or seek alternative routes until the joint can be fixed, which should be later this week, said officials from the organisation this mornng.
