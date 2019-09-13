Tram trains between Sheffield and Rotherham cancelled due to lack of drivers
Tram trains between Sheffield city centre and Parkgate in Rotherham have been cancelled this morning due to a lack of drivers.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 13th September 2019, 07:05 am
Updated 4 minutes ago
Stagecoach Supertram said that ‘due to a shortage of available drivers,’ a number of Tram train services will not operate today.
The 05:38, 06:39, 07:40, 11:39, 12:39 and 13:39 from the Cathedral stop to Parkgate are affected along with the 06:09, 07:09, 08:09, 12:09, 13:09 and 14:09 from Parkgate to Cathedral.
The firm said: “Apologies if you’re affected.”