‘Honourable’ Sheffield civil servant died after being hit by train
An ‘honourable’ civil servant from Sheffield who was diagnosed with Huntington’s Disease died after being hit by a train, an inquest heard.
Daniel Elliott-Walsh, aged 28, died after being struck at Hathersage railway station on May 21 this year, having suffered with depression.
Reading his post-mortem report to Sheffield Coroner’s Court, Assistant Coroner Katy Dickinson said the train was travelling from Manchester Airport to Sheffield.
She added it was moving at around 63mph at the point of impact.
Ms Dickinson also read out reports to Mr Elliott-Walsh’s family, written by his GP, Dr Conrad Sooklall of Gleadless Medical Centre.
Dr Sooklall said Mr Elliott-Walsh had been seen by a GP three times before his death – first reporting suicidal thoughts in February.
He added that his mother died of Huntington’s Disease when he was just nine years old.
Dr Sooklall said Mr Elliott-Walsh had told him his job involved working many evenings and weekends and it had been ‘getting him down’.
The GP said he was signed off work from April 8 to May 6.
In a file prepared for the coroner, British Transport Police officers said the train was a Transpennine Express service which left Manchester Airport at 12.53pm and was due to arrive at Sheffield railway station at 2.05pm.
Ms Dickinson said Mr Elliott-Walsh would have died either ‘instantly’ or ‘rapidly’, recording the cause as multiple injuries to his head, spine and chest.
Recording a conclusion of suicide, she said: “Having looked at the GP evidence and the way he has taken his life, there is an intention when you put yourself in front of a train that you are not going to survive that situation – it’s definitive. So, I’m going to record suicide.
“I am really sorry that you’ve had to come here and I am sorry that you have lost him. He looked like a nice man and, working as a civil servant – what an honourable person.”
For confidential support in the UK call the Samaritans on 116 123.