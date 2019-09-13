Police probe continues into stabbing in Sheffield street amid claims of drug war
A police probe is continuing today into a stabbing in which a Sheffield man was knifed in what is alleged to have been a warning over drugs.
According to a witness, a man was stabbed nine times in the legs and feet in Burngreave yesterday to ‘send a message’ during an argument over drugs territory.
Emergency services were called to Spital Street at around 2.15pm to reports of a stabbing and South Yorkshire Police said a 35-year-old man was taken to hospital.
A huge police cordon was set up while investigations were carried out at the scene, covering part of Spital Hill.
No arrests have yet been made and no other details have been released by South Yorkshire Police.
But a witness claimed the man was stabbed in a turf war.
He called for extra police patrols.
The man said: “There are no police patrols in this area. What we want is a small police station with two or three officers here who are armed.
“Children are scared, it is not safe for them.”
The stabbing was the second in the city in 24 hours, with a 17-year-old boy found with a stab wound to his back in the Meadowhead area on Wednesday afternoon.
He was taken to hospital while two 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.