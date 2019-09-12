Man injured in second stabbing on streets of Sheffield in 24 hours

A man has been taken to hosptial following the second stabbing on the streets of Sheffield in 24 hours.

By Dan Hayes
Thursday, 12th September 2019, 15:47 pm
Updated 6 minutes ago

Emergency services were called to Spital Street, near the junction of Saville Street at around 2.15pm on Wednesday.

A 35-year-old man has been taken to hospital and the road remains closed while police carry out enquiries.

VIDEO: Police and fire service dealing with ‘explosion’ in Sheffield city centre

Spital Hill is currently closed. Picture: Dan Hayes / The Star

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police said no arrests have been made.

It comes less than 24 hours after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the back near a primary school.

The victim was taken to hospital following the alleged attack in Meadowhead, at 3.05pm on Wednesday.

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released on bail pending further enquiries.

More to follow.