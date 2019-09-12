Man injured in second stabbing on streets of Sheffield in 24 hours
A man has been taken to hosptial following the second stabbing on the streets of Sheffield in 24 hours.
By Dan Hayes
Thursday, 12th September 2019, 15:47 pm
Updated 6 minutes ago
Emergency services were called to Spital Street, near the junction of Saville Street at around 2.15pm on Wednesday.
A 35-year-old man has been taken to hospital and the road remains closed while police carry out enquiries.
Police said no arrests have been made.
It comes less than 24 hours after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the back near a primary school.
The victim was taken to hospital following the alleged attack in Meadowhead, at 3.05pm on Wednesday.
Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released on bail pending further enquiries.
More to follow.