Police, an ambulance crew and a fire engine were called to the scene, and tram services were blocked in both directions.

A witness said ‘a woman had to be cut out of a car’.

Stagecoach Supertram said: “Road traffic accident blocking both tracks at Manor Top. Emergency services in attendance. Disruption affecting both Blue and Purple Route services.”

Emergency services attentding the RTC

The tracks have since been cleared and maintenance crews remain at the scene clearing up debris.

Bus services have been diverted.

First Bus Sheffield said: “Service 18 from Gleadless towards Meadowhall has been diverted as follows - Hollinsend Road, Gleadless Common, Hurlfield Road then resuming normal route at Manor Top.”

It has not yet been confirmed whether anybody was injured as a result of the collision.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted about the incident.