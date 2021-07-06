Tram tracks blocked and buses diverted after car overturns in Sheffield smash

The tram lines were blocked at Manor Top while emergency services dealt with the aftermath of a road traffic collision in which a car overturned this morning.

By Lloyd Bent
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 9:53 am

Police, an ambulance crew and a fire engine were called to the scene, and tram services were blocked in both directions.

A witness said ‘a woman had to be cut out of a car’.

Stagecoach Supertram said: “Road traffic accident blocking both tracks at Manor Top. Emergency services in attendance. Disruption affecting both Blue and Purple Route services.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Emergency services attentding the RTC

The tracks have since been cleared and maintenance crews remain at the scene clearing up debris.

Bus services have been diverted.

First Bus Sheffield said: “Service 18 from Gleadless towards Meadowhall has been diverted as follows - Hollinsend Road, Gleadless Common, Hurlfield Road then resuming normal route at Manor Top.”

It has not yet been confirmed whether anybody was injured as a result of the collision.

Emergency services attentding the RTC

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted about the incident.

DISTRESSING CONTENT: South Yorkshire named as 'hotspot' for animal cruelty

COURT: Foul-mouthed Sheffield thug jailed for attacking and racially abusing police officers

Read More

Read More
South Yorkshire Police officer sacked over use of force computer systems
Crews remain at the scene to clear up.
SheffieldPoliceEmergency services