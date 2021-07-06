Tram tracks blocked and buses diverted after car overturns in Sheffield smash
The tram lines were blocked at Manor Top while emergency services dealt with the aftermath of a road traffic collision in which a car overturned this morning.
Police, an ambulance crew and a fire engine were called to the scene, and tram services were blocked in both directions.
A witness said ‘a woman had to be cut out of a car’.
Stagecoach Supertram said: “Road traffic accident blocking both tracks at Manor Top. Emergency services in attendance. Disruption affecting both Blue and Purple Route services.”
The tracks have since been cleared and maintenance crews remain at the scene clearing up debris.
Bus services have been diverted.
First Bus Sheffield said: “Service 18 from Gleadless towards Meadowhall has been diverted as follows - Hollinsend Road, Gleadless Common, Hurlfield Road then resuming normal route at Manor Top.”
It has not yet been confirmed whether anybody was injured as a result of the collision.
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted about the incident.