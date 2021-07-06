South Yorkshire Police officer sacked over use of force computer systems

PC Nabeel Khan was the subject of a misconduct hearing after an investigation revealed that he had accessed police databases on six occasions ‘without a legitimate policing reason’.

It was also discovered that he had not reported a ‘notifiable association with two individuals’.

PC Nabeel Khan was alleged to have ‘viewed intelligence’ and ‘undertaken checks’ on police computers which did not form part of his policing duties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A South Yorkshire Police officer has been sacked over his use of force computer systems

The checks were not connected to any investigations he was involved with.

After last Thursday’s hearing, South Yorkshire Police said: “PC Nabeel Khan appeared at an accelerated misconduct hearing in relation to breaching the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of confidentiality, discreditable conduct, honesty and integrity, orders and instructions and duties and responsibilities.

“The officer had accessed the police computer system on six occasions without a legitimate policing reason.

“He had also failed to report a notifiable association with two individuals.

“This conduct amounted to gross misconduct and the officer was dismissed without notice.

“No further details are provided in respect of this matter as to do so would compromise sensitive police operations.”

A range of sanctions are available to police bosses following misconduct proceedings, including words of advice, written warnings, final warnings and instant dismissal.

South Yorkshire Police provides advance notice of such hearings and the outcomes.