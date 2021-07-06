Foul-mouthed Sheffield thug jailed for attacking and racially abusing police officers

Sheffield Crown Court heard on July 5 how Bryan Shamson, aged 52, of Calder Way, near Fir Vale, Sheffield, assaulted a police officer and racially insulted another after the defendant had been abusive and behaving in a drunken manner.

Kate Bisset, prosecuting, said police officers had been called to a disturbance at the Wordsworth Tavern pub, on Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross, Sheffield, where Shamson and his partner appeared to be heavily intoxicated and Shamson later began insulting officers when they enquired after the welfare of his partner.

Ms Bissett added that when police officers arrested Shamson under suspicion of being drunk-and-disorderly he lunged at one of the officers and struck him on the forehead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, heard how a foul-mouthed Sheffield thug who assaulted a police officer and racially insulted another officer has been jailed.

It was revealed that when the defendant was taken to a police station for questioning he racially insulted another officer during a 15 minute rant.

Judge David Dixon told Shamson: “Your behaviour this night was appalling. People need to understand that if you abuse officers during their jobs in this way you will go to jail.

“The public needs to understand that and the police need to understand they will be protected.”

Former brick-layer Shamson, who has old previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and to racially aggravated harassment after the incident on September 1, 2019.

Ms Bisset said the officer who was racially insulted was actually white but he revealed he has been subjected to verbal abuse all his life because of the dark complexion of his skin.

Damian Broadbent, defending Shamson, said the offending was completely out of character and the defendant has no racially aggravated previous convictions.

Mr Broadbent added that father-of-three Shamson, who is of mixed race heritage, has also been subjected to racism during his life and he is remorseful, mortified and ashamed to hear how he had used such insults.

Judge Dixon sentenced Shamson to six and a half months of custody.