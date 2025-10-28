A section of a major road out of Sheffield is currently closed to high sided and vulnerable vehicles due to “strong winds in both directions.”

The closure is in place on the A628 Woodhead Pass in South Yorkshire and Derbyshire, a spokesperson for National Highways confirmed a few moments ago.

They added: “It is closed to to high sided and vulnerable vehicles due to strong winds in both directions between the A616 (Flouch) and the A57 (Hollingworth).”

The closure is in place on the A628 Woodhead Pass in South Yorkshire and Derbyshire, a spokesperson for National Highways confirmed a few moments ago | 3RD PARTY

National Highways says the types of vehicles that are “vulnerable” during strong winds, include: motorhomes; vans; transit vans with modifications; vehicles towing trailers or caravans; motorcycles; tippers; abnormal loads; articulated HGVs (empty or full); high-sided rigid HGVs (empty or full); double decker buses and car transporters.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

“If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time.

“Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey,” the National Highways spokesperson continued.

A Met Office weather forecast says the region is set to be hit by “strong, gusty winds...possibly reaching gale force over hills” until this evening, when the winds are expected to ease slightly.

Moving into tonight, the Met Office forecast states: “Becoming generally cloudy through the evening with scattered showers continuing, some of these perhaps heavy.

“Showers easing towards dawn with clear spells developing. Breezy and chilly. Minimum temperature 5 °C.”