Rotherham Council agrees deals to buy further Dinnington sites for £12m revamp

Rotherham Council has agreed terms to purchase several key properties on Laughton Road in Dinnington, paving the way for work to begin on the town’s £12 million regeneration scheme.

The decision authorises the acquisition of 50 Laughton Road, 32a and 34 Laughton Road, and land to the rear of Laughton Road, the site of Dinnington’s outdoor market.

The purchases form part of the wider plan to redevelop the high street, replacing derelict buildings with new retail units, a revamped market and improved public spaces.

It follows the government Planning Inspector’s decision earlier this autumn to confirm the Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) for the area, granting the council legal powers to take ownership of remaining privately-owned land needed for the scheme.

A council spokesperson said the acquisitions would “enable delivery of the full regeneration scheme without delay” and ensure that construction “can progress in line with Cabinet’s 2023 approval and secured funding.”

According to the published decision record, three options were considered: doing nothing, waiting for the outcome of the CPO inquiry, or proceeding by negotiation. The council confirmed it chose the latter, saying terms had already been agreed with property owners.

However, some details of the decision remain confidential, with valuation reports and appendices classed as exempt from publication due to commercial sensitivity. The council said this information could not be released while negotiations and legal processes were ongoing.

The Dinnington regeneration project aims to breathe new life into the high street, which has struggled with vacant and deteriorating buildings. Plans include six new retail units, refurbished shopfronts and a new public square designed to attract visitors and boost local trade.

Council leader Councillor Chris Read has described the project as “a new chapter for Dinnington,” saying it would “make a huge impact on the local area, not just in how it looks, but in helping foster a renewed sense of pride in the town.”

A contractor is expected to be appointed in early 2026, with demolition and site works to follow later in the year.